AG Longhurst says he is thrilled to announce the prequel to Lucas and Albert is being filmed in the district.

Tales of the Underworld is full of local talent and crews working together to finish the production, directed by Darren S Cook.

Relying on a self-funded budget through crowdfunding and private investment, the film is nearing its estimated budget.

Mr Longhurst said: "We have received incredible help from local businesses and staggering, heart-warming support from the local community.

"We also have benefitted from working with some local talent alongside our highly professional crew and named cast."

Lucas and Albert was crowned Best Feature Film at the National Film Awards in 2021 ahead of films such as 1917, Fighting With My Family and Sorry We Missed You.

Mr Longhurst said: "With only two days of filming left to shoot, we are a little behind schedule due to a main cast member's recent and devastating bereavement and our hearts go out to him and his family at this sad time."