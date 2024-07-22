NEARLY 2,000 bikes attended the anniversary of Great Bentley's big bike night - with a tank also proving to be hugely popular.
The good weather saw Great Bentley's famous green packed with nearly 2,000 bikes to celebrate the 27th anniversary of their weekly Wednesday meet-ups.
Stephen Peet said it was a "great turnout" with "great people, great food, and great coffee".
He said: "One big surprise was seeing my old 125cc I was riding three years ago.
"An even bigger surprise was leaving my stand plate behind. If anyone does find it, merry Christmas!"
Scott McCrudden and Jess Ledger both said the event was even busier before Kevin Jay took these photographs.
Boz Boswick started the meet-up after running a used motorcycle wear shop in Military Road, Colchester.
Great Bentley has a huge village green, which is the second-largest in England, and has been a weekly magnet for bike lovers since 1997.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here