The good weather saw Great Bentley's famous green packed with nearly 2,000 bikes to celebrate the 27th anniversary of their weekly Wednesday meet-ups.

Stephen Peet said it was a "great turnout" with "great people, great food, and great coffee".

He said: "One big surprise was seeing my old 125cc I was riding three years ago.

"An even bigger surprise was leaving my stand plate behind. If anyone does find it, merry Christmas!"

Space - Great Bentley's village green, which is the second-largest in England (Image: Kevin Jay)

Scott McCrudden and Jess Ledger both said the event was even busier before Kevin Jay took these photographs.

Boz Boswick started the meet-up after running a used motorcycle wear shop in Military Road, Colchester.

Great Bentley has a huge village green, which is the second-largest in England, and has been a weekly magnet for bike lovers since 1997.