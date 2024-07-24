Ricky Tibble, 44, of North Road, was made the subject of a criminal behaviour order at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 15.

Under the terms of the order, Tibble is prohibited from entering Co-op, Boots, Farm Foods and Marks and Spencer stores across Tendring.

Insp Aaron Homatopoulos, of the Tendring community policing team, said: “Tibble is a prolific offender who has targeted shops across the district.

“We hope this criminal behaviour order will go some way towards reassuring retail staff and customers of those stores that, should Tibble break its terms, he can be put back before the courts and sentenced for that breach.”

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Tibble had previously admitted shoplifting on four occasions between January 24 and March 23 this year, dangerous driving, driving other than in accordance with a licence, using a vehicle without insurance and failing to stop for a police officer, as well as two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

At the hearing, he also admitted to putting someone in fear or provocation of violence on May 15, 2024.

Tibble, who is also subject to an interim driving ban, was told sentencing would be deferred for six months, until January 20, 2025.

On four occasions between January 24 and March 23, 2024, Tibble stole alcohol, food and other items from Marks and Spencer stores on Brook Retail Park, Clacton, and Arthur Ransom Way, Walton, as well as Easter eggs and washing detergent from Home Bargains in Harwich.

Five days later, a roads policing officer attempted to stop the car Tibble was driving but he failed to do so.

A 'stinger' was deployed, which burst two of his tyres, but Tibble continued to drive above the speed limit until he stopped in Ruaton Drive, Clacton.

Officers arrested him shortly afterwards.

On 15 May 2024, Tibble was stopped by staff in Farm Foods, Valleybridge Road, Clacton, but he left after an altercation.

Shortly afterwards, police officers located the car Tibble had driven off in.

Tibble was nearby and they arrested him.