Beach Café owner Steve Ellesmere, 59, claims Tendring Council’s decision to move a access gate will put families visiting his café at risk.

Tendring Council says the gate had been moved to prevent ongoing issues with secure access.

Steve, who has run the business for six years, said: “We came to open up and the gate had been moved overnight which means the cafe is no longer in a safe pedestrianised area.

“We are going to see the full impact of the gates being moved next week when the school are out and there are kids all around my beach kiosk looking for toys and ice creams.

“I’m really dreading the extreme effort it’s going to take me to keep them safe..it’s going to be impossible for us to keep them total safe now there’s no gate to protect them outside my business.

Steve outside his businesses where the gate has been moved (Image: Lorne Spicer)

“If these gates remain where they are I will be forced to closed due to safety matters.”

Customer Sadie Whitbread said: "I go to the cafe several times a week with my dog like a lot of people around here to meet up with friends.

“It's a fab place but I was horrified to see what the council has done - it's impossible for Steve to open now so the council has effectively ruined the Beach Cafe as a business in one day.”

Mick Barry, Tendring Council (TDC) Cabinet Member for Leisure and Public Realm, said the gate had been moved to prevent ongoing issues with secure access.

He said: “There have been issues for a number of years with vandalism and security issues at this gate, so moving it allows us greater control over the access through it along with tidying up a land ownership question.

The moved gate outside the Beach Cafe in Walton (Image: Lorne Spicer)

“No access is allowed through this gate other than for emergency vehicles or TDC vehicles between 10am and 6pm, with access outside of those times only for those with beach huts and with prior agreement from the council’s beach hut team to allow maintenance; and therefore traffic movements should be minimal, particularly during this business’s opening hours, as there is no purpose for any other vehicle to drive down there for.

“As an authority we always welcome dialogue with local businesses about issues they face; and in this specific instance, in addition to the conversations our seafronts team have already had with the owner, we would encourage them to speak to the landowner about other steps they may be able to put in place regarding the space in front of the café.”