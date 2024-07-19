Tendring Council launched its unique Careline service almost 40 years ago.

People who sign up receive devices which raise the alarm at the council's 24-hour call centre if they fall and need help.

Careline staff then go to their assistance.

The service also offers daily welfare phone calls for residents who are lonely or need more support.

But the council is now looking to axe the lifeline service, which costs almost £350,000 a year in council tax-payers' cash to run.

Bosses say it follows a "deep dive review", and will hold talks over the future's service on Friday, July 26.

They insist it is not just to save cash, and no one will be "left behind".

The council claims there are now cheaper alternatives on the market and cash will be made available to move residents to other services.

Partnerships boss Gina Placey said: “When Careline was established it provided a unique service to Tendring and has been highly regarded by both customers and their family members – it has been a real success story.

“But over the past 40 years, the telecare landscape has changed significantly, with several alternative providers in a competitive market – one that the council is not necessarily best placed to be in, and therefore it is right that we consider if we should still be plugging that gap with taxpayer funds.

“Service users are now likely to be able to access more cost-effective provision in the market, while Essex County Council provides a free of charge service if a resident is referred to them through a statutory provider such as adult social care or a health care provider."

The council will stage a public consultation if bosses decide to end the service.

There will only be compulsory redundances as a "last resort".

Ms Placey said: “A final decision on ceasing any services will not be made until later this year, following a public consultation, but I want to stress that if we do go down this route then no customers will be left behind.

“If the council decides to withdraw Careline services, a sum of £300,000 would be set aside to help transfer customers to whichever alternative provider they may select – and they will be kept informed and supported throughout.

"Ceasing any services will not be a knee-jerk reaction, but follows a comprehensive review.

“The current position requires a significant subsidy paid by the taxpayers - £344,958 in 2023/4 - and service charges would still need to be increased if Careline was to continue in some form, but this is not just about finances.

“It is about what is best for customers – there are many other providers out there, including some lower cost options.”

She added: “I would also like to praise the good work of our dedicated Careline staff – the review and proposals are not a reflection on them, but on the changing landscape of this type of service.”

If the council does decide to axe the service, it is expected to end by March 31 next year.