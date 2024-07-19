London Stansted Airport said that some airline check-in services are being done manually as a result of the IT outage, but “flights are still operating as normal”.

A spokseman said: “Some retail payment machine services have been impacted, and some airline check-in services reverted to being done manually, but our main operational systems are unaffected and flights are still operating as normal.”

The queue at London Stansted Airport snaked outside the main terminal building this morning as the outage caused delays.

Courtney Kemal, 32, who had already been in the queue for around two hours by late morning, said her two sons aged five and seven were “obviously getting stressed”.

The business student, of Romford, east London, said their Ryanair flight taking them on an eight-day holiday to Magaluf was due to leave at 12.40pm and they had arrived at 9am.

She said she had heard “nothing” from the airline and said “we had no warning of this”.

Cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike is “actively working” to fix a “defect” in an update for Microsoft Windows users which sparked the global IT outage, the company’s chief executive has said.

CrowdStrike chief executive George Kurtz said Mac and Linux users were not impacted by the fault and it was “not a security incident or cyber attack”, adding: “The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed”.