Maureen is the writer of dark, violent horror, only satisfied when she has killed off every character.

Shelley writes commercially successful romantic novels, and Alex is unsure what to write, except it involves a couple who build a brick wall through their Russian home when their relationship falls apart.

All suffer from writer’s block, and they act out different scenarios to move the plot forward.

With lightning, atmospheric lighting and sound, the expectation is that grisly events will occur.

However, there is no literary competitiveness, no rivalry between the writers, so the play lacks dramatic tension.

Instead, we get a series of sketches (a jewellery heist, a rom com on a desert island and the wall-building couple), linked by a thesis on writing and the struggles of writers, and an overlong first half sets this benevolent tone.

The characters are likeable, there is no hate figure, but they are brought to life by a fine cast.

Tracy Collier is excellent as Maureen, the welcoming and enthusiastic owner of the cottage, delivering exposition with lively authority.

Alice Lamb displays strong comedic skills and versatility as Shelley, and Henry Profitt is confident in his body in the rom com sketch, also capturing the vulnerability of Alex very well.

It’s performed on another beautifully versatile set by Sorcha Corcoran, and a particular mention must go to Pip Thurlow for the lighting and sound design.

Skilfully directed by Alison Reid, there are many amusing moments and the cast often exited to rounds of applause after each literary enactment, they bring it to life so well.

Without giving anything away, the ending feels like the beginning of another play – one that I would have liked to have seen.

Overall, a production that plays into the strengths of Frinton, but, for me, the script doesn’t raise the dramatic stakes very high.

Star Rating: 3