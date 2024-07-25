The annual competition aims to encourage the improvement of towns and villages through the imaginative use of trees, flowers and landscaping, while also aiming to achieve a sustainable and clean environment.

Last year Frinton received a gold award in the Anglia in Bloom competition.

The nationwide gardening competition celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2024.

The theme for this milestone year is ‘friendship’ and the Royal Horticultural Society is inviting communities to share their stories of friendship which have blossomed because of the national competition, the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ or other community gardening projects.

The results of the competition will be announced in September at Thetford.

Anglia in Bloom also chose Frinton as its representative in the Small Town category finals of Britain in Bloom 2024.

The town will be judged as a finalist in the Britain in Bloom National Competition by Royal Horticultural Society judges Alan Hulme and Dale Hector on July 29.