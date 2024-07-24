Clacton Museum History, found on the second floor of Clacton Library, is full of historic and unique items found in the town and wider district.

Clacton and District Local History Society volunteers run the museum and most exhibits have been donated by local residents.

History - George Hardwick, who runs the museum, and Norman Jacobs, chair of Clacton and District Local History Society, in the museum (Image: Newsquest)

Norman Jacobs, chair of Clacton and District Local History Society, said: "People bring in items every day - today we had a few programmes."

When the Gazette went to visit, there were postcards, programmes and an old waistcoat which had been given in.

Other items are acquired through auctions - paid for by the society and donations.

Iconic - Clown Bertram's old dummy (Image: Newsquest)

Many items are featured in the museum, from Clacton Pier memorabilia to old Clacton advertisements, items from the war and even Clown Bertram's old dummy.

George Hardwick, who runs the museum alongside Mr Jacobs, said: "For some items, we go down to auctions and try and buy them.

"We get donations towards these auctions if some people have specific memories about the item or if it's of importance.

"It is great but sometimes when you get down there you find out how big the item really is and have to figure out how to take it home!"

Historic - one of the displays (Image: Newsquest)

The museum is enjoyed by all ages - older people reminisce on past memories, while younger people learn more about the town they live in.

Mr Hardwick said: "We get quite a few school groups and Cubs and Brownies groups who come to have a look around.

"We also send items out to care homes and they often want our old tins and bottles.

"We also do displays in other libraries as well."

Display - old items from around Clacton (Image: Newsquest)

The Clacton and District Local History Society was formed in 1985 to research, record and promote the history of Clacton and the district.

The museum is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12.30pm and the stewards inside are always happy to have a chat.

Groups can also request for the museum to be opened at other times.

Entrance - signs for the museum (Image: Newsquest)