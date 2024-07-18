The attack, in The Parade, left the victim requiring hospital treatment.

British Transport Police officers said they were called at approximately 8.50pm on July 17.

Blood stains can be seen on the ground outside the station in the picture taken the morning after the assault occurred.

Officers say a man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Ann Oxley, local councillor for Walton, says that despite the stabbing the town still remains a safe place to live thanks to the police.

She said: "All I would say is Walton is a safe place to live. I'm sure the police and the train operating companies will ensure Walton remains a safe place for everyone.

"I have full confidence that they will continue to make sure Walton is a great place to live and work."

Police say they want to speak to any witnesses in connection with the incident on July 17.

A statement from the British Transport Police reads: "Officers are appealing for witnesses to an assault at Walton- railway station.

"At around 8.51pm on July 17 the victim, a man, was outside the station when he was approached by a man who assaulted him using a golf club. Paramedics also attended and the victim was taken to hospital.

"A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of GBH and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

"Did you witness the incident, or do you have any information that could help the investigation?

"Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with the reference 682 of 17 July.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."