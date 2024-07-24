Big Girls Don't Cry is an internationally-acclaimed tribute to the one and only band who brought songs like Walk Like A Man, Rag Doll, Oh What a Night and Silence is Golden to music lover's ears.

The four-piece will be making their way to perform on the huge stage at the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road.

They will be playing all the greatest Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons hits for the audience to sing and dance along to on August 31, from 7.30pm.

A spokesman for the show said: "Come out tonight as we take you to a place where the moon shines bright and we dance the night away, taking you back in time with Big Girls Don’t Cry, celebrating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

"This non-stop hit machine, authentically recreated by our phenomenal cast and live band will transport you back in time to 1963 and beyond for a magical evening enjoying all your favourites.

"It showcases Frankie’s incredible falsetto, and features his solo hits like Grease, Let’s Hang On, Working My Way Back to You, Beggin’, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, and Who Loves You.

"So it’s time to hang on to what we got and celebrate one of the world’s treasures in two hours of non-stop hits with Big Girls Don’t Cry!"

The original band sold an incredible 100 million records worldwide after skyrocketing to worldwide stardom 60 years ago with their number-one hit - Sherry.

This internationally acclaimed show authentically revives the sublime harmonies of New Jersey’s finest.

Tickets cost £29 and can be bought by calling the box office on 01255 433344 or by going to https://www.westcliffclacton.co.uk/livemusic/big-girls-dont-cry-2024.