Clacton Coastal Academy, in Pathfields Road, received a 'good' rating through all categories following its latest Ofsted inspection in June.

Staff and students celebrated news of the uplifting report, after the school received a 'requires improvement' rating following its last inspection in 2022.

The school is described as “inclusive and rapidly improving”, and offering “extensive opportunities” for its sixth-form students.

Improved - The report states the school is rapidly improving (Image: Clacton Coastal Academy)

In the report, the education watchdog highlights the school curriculum and high expectations for pupils, and says the school is "on the up”.

Pupils receive a great variety of activities and get important information about career opportunities and “learn the importance of being tolerant and respectful of others”.

The report says: “Staff want the very best for pupils. They are proud to work here.

"They are well supported by leaders who manage their workload carefully. The school communicates well with parents and goes out of its way to seek their feedback through the academy council.”

To improve, the report says the school needs to increase regular attendance for all pupils and adapt learning for pupils with special needs better.

Head of school Marc Cologne said: “The recognition is a testament to the tireless hard work of everyone at Clacton Coastal Academy.

“Our wonderful students now have yet another reason to be proud of our learning community.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in the inspection itself, especially staff, members of Academies Enterprise Trust, and our students who shone during the inspection process and continue to impress us every day.

“Receiving this 'good' rating marks a significant milestone in our school’s journey of improvement, investment and growth.

“Our dedication to our students’ success is unwavering.

"Everything we do is for the benefit of our students as we help them to build a brighter future, and it is this passion and dedication to our young people that was so clearly evident during our inspection.”