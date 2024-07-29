The Warm Home Discount is a one-off payment of £150 designed to help low-income and vulnerable households with their energy bills during the winter months.

Across the country, 3.1m households received the payment, a 22 per cent increase from last year, and in Tendring 10,057 households received the payment, up 11 per cent.

This is 14 per cent of households in the area – more than the 10 per cent national average.

Matthew Cole, head of the Fuel Bank Foundation, said: "One of our three requests for the next government is that support is provided for households that can't afford to keep the lights or gas on.

"This can be because they don't have the money to pay for energy – especially over the winter heating period – or because they need to use higher than average levels of energy to get and stay warm. Often it is both."

He added: "Warm Home Discount does provide some of this support, but the current £150 does not cover the deficit that so many face.

"We hope the next government thinks more widely about the levels of support it needs to provide to those most in need."

Gina Placey, Tendring Council cabinet member for partnerships, said: “The Warm Home Discount is a government scheme that TDC is not responsible for, however, we have a fuel poverty officer and work to help vulnerable people in our communities.

“The post was established last year thanks to external funding to help address health inequalities by providing advice and support around fuel poverty in respect of use of fuel and maximising benefits."

Ms Placey added: “The council aims to help residents within the district to reduce energy expenditure in their home.

"Energy efficiency work contributes to tackling climate change, increases the provision of affordable warmth in Tendring and can save money on residents’ fuel bills."