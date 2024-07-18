Summer Andrew and Nick Barrett used the website Omegle in the evening of December 11, 2021, at an address in Clacton when Barrett “encouraged abuse of a child” over a video call.

The incident only came to light after police traced indecent images posted on the internet four months earlier back to Barrett, now 23.

After arresting him and seizing his phone, officers found Barrett had used the Telegram app to communicate with another user about the trading of sex abuse material, Chelmsford Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Jailed - Nick Barrett admitted arranging the commission of a child sex offence, whilst Summer Andrew denied the charge and was later convicted (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

Investigators also found a screen recording on that device of Barrett’s partner, Summer Andrew, performing a sexual act on him.

The screen recording showed Barrett and Andrew had both used the Omegle website to start a live video call with another user who was engaging in sexual activity with a five-year-old girl.

A live chat which was also picked up on the screen recording of the video call showed Barrett communicating with the user and encouraging the abuse of the victim.

Barrett, of Clayton Road, Harwich, admitted arranging the commission of a child sex offence and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He also admitted two separate offences of breaching notification requirements and threatening to disclose a sexual image.

Andrew, of Old Road, Clacton, denied arranging the commission of a child sex offence but was convicted by a jury in April.

She wept in the dock as the evidence was read out by Nicola May, prosecuting, who said: “Andrew was directly looking at the camera and directly saw the abuse and the text communication happening at the same time.”

Barrett, who was wearing a blue Nike jumper and two crucifix necklaces, nodded to family members as he left the dock, after being jailed by His Honour Judge Christopher Morgan for 12 years.

Andrew, 23, was jailed for one and a half years.

Addressing Barrett, Judge Morgan said: “There is clear evidence from the circumstances in this offence you have a sexual preoccupation in the sexual abuse of children.”

He told Andrew: “You knew you were going to engage in sexual activity and I am certain that you are able to see and did see on the screen the child that was being sexually abused.”