The new and improved Harbour Lights restaurant in Coles Lane, Walton, right next to the Titchmarsh Marina, was very busy on the Saturday evening we decided to give it a go.

Luckily, we had made a booking, as every table in the conservatory was filled.

We got a table in the lounge, right next to the conservatory, and were able to enjoy the last rays of sunshine thanks to the large windows and glass doors, making the most of the beautiful scenery of the marina.

Starter - The deep fried breaded whitebait was delicious (Image: Newsquest)

The waiting staff at the restaurant was very friendly and warm, and took our orders quickly.

Our drinks, a pint of Stella and a non-alcoholic gin and tonic, arrived shortly after.

The new menu has everything a seafood lover could ask for – from Walton oysters, seafood platters, to battered fish fillets, lobster, shrimp and salmon.

We found the variety of dishes second to none, perfect to try something new or to dive into a favourite.

Scallops - The scallops with salad (Image: Newsquest)

But all non-fish eaters are also well cared for, as the delicious roasted Mediterranean vegetable linguine in a rich tomato sauce proved.

The breaded whitebait with garlic mayonnaise and salad as a starter was a winner throughout every bite.

Fried to perfection, not too oily, but nice and crisp, with a very generous portion size, it made appetite for more.

Restaurant - The restaurant has now a great conservatory for guests to enjoy the views (Image: Newsquest)

The second main, the fresh king scallops, melted in one’s mouth, and were nicely accompanied with a large-sized salad and contrasted by smoked bacon lardons.

Our meal was finished off by a shared plate of profiteroles with chocolate sauce and fresh strawberries, completing a great dinner surrounded by a one-of-a-kind scenery.

Restaurant - The Harbour Lights restaurant entry (Image: Newsquest)

The refurbished restaurant now offers two tiers of outdoor terraces facing the beautiful marina, which makes for a stunning view to enjoy a meal with family and friends.

We are looking forward to coming back to try more.