Dorothy Cowell, who prefers to be called Eileen, celebrated her milestone at Maitland House on Church Road.

Surrounded by family, she enjoyed a visit by an Elvis Presley tribute act, and received a large bundle of cards, including well wishes from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Eileen, who worked as a secretary all her life, has three children, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Celebration - Eileen celebrated her 100th birthday at a Clacton care home (Image: Black Swan care home)

She was married to Bertie for 69 years before he passed away in January 2020.

Since October 2020 she has been a resident of the Black Swan care home where she enjoys arts and crafts, especially tapestry, and is well known for providing any visitor to the home with a knitted mouse to remember their visit.

Maitland House manager Ann Evans led the celebrations.

She said: “We all love Eileen to bits at Maitland House. She is a wonderful, creative lady who brings so much love to our home.

"She always joins in with our fun and entertainment and of course her passion for knitting and tapestry is incredible. We all wish her a very happy birthday.”