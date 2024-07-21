Shalford Green, Shalford in the District of Braintree, will be closed from its junction with Garretts Lane to its junction with Victoria Hill for approximately 835m. The closure is scheduled to commence on 12th August 2024 for 9 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Hythe Hill, Colchester in the City of Colchester, will be closed from its junction with Connaught Close for approximately 25m in a north westerly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on 29th July 2024 for 3 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while remedial work works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

The Green, Tendring in the District of Tendring, will be closed from a point approximately 80m southeast of the junction with Heath Road for approximately 85m in a south easterly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on 29th July 2024 for 5 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while overhead cabling works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Mayes Lane, Little Oakley/Ramsey in the District of Tendring, will be closed from its junction with Oakley Road to its junction with Church Hill approximately 750m. The closure is scheduled to commence on 29th July 2024 for 3 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while footway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Dale Hill, Thorpe-le-Soken in the District of Tendring, will be closed from a point approximately 270m northwest of its junction with Sneating Hall Lane for approximately 305m in a north westerly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on 13th August 2024 for 1 day.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while overhead cabling works are undertaken by Openreach.

Rectory Lane, Rivenhall in the District of Braintree, will be closed from a point approximately 215m southeast of its junction with Rickstones Road for approximately 110m in a south easterly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on 29th July 2024 for 12 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while new connection works are undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water.

Honeypot Lane, Stow Maries in the District of Maldon, will be closed from a point approximately 500m north of its junction with Lower Burnham Road for approximately 25m in a northerly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on 2nd August 2024 for 4 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while pole replacement works are undertaken by Openreach.

Hythe Hill, Colchester in the City of Colchester, will be closed from its junction with Connaught Close for approximately 25m in a north westerly direction. The closure is scheduled to commence on July 26, 2024 for three days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while remedial work works are undertaken by Anglian Water.