Comedy Club 4 Kids will be performing a free show for youngsters this September in Frinton.

Supported by Tendring Council, the event is designed to offer an opportunity for children and families to enjoy live comedy.

Since 2005, Comedy Club 4 Kids has been getting the best stand-ups and sketch acts from the international circuit to perform live stand-up comedy for children.

They are structured like adult shows, but aimed at youngsters aged six and over.

Frinton Comedy Club spokesman Emma Filby said: “We are thrilled to be offering this event to the local community.

“We have found that there is a big appetite for comedy in the local area and we are excited to be able to extend this offering to support families to access live comedy.

“This funding allows us to provide this exciting event for free.”

The event will take place on September 21 at 2.30pm, with doors opening at 1.30pm.

Tickets can be booked at mylocalboxoffice.co.uk or via email at info@frintoncomedyclub.co.uk.