NEW food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Tendring’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection conducted by the council.
There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.
5 - Hygiene standards are very good
4 – Hygiene standards are good
3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – Some improvement is necessary
1 – Major improvement is necessary
0 – Urgent improvement is required
Floral Days Cafe, at Hilltop Nurseries, in Clacton Road, Weeley, was given a five-star score.
Hygienic food handling: Good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Good
Morrisons Daily in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, was given a four-star rating.
Hygienic food handling: Good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory
Management of food safety: Very good
Covs Pie and Mash in Rosemary Road, Clacton, was rated four stars.
Hygienic food handling: Good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory
Reg's Fish and Chips in St Johns Road, Clacton, was given a three-star rating.
Hygienic food handling: Very good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Good
Waterside Fish and Chips in Waterside Cafe, Waterside, Brightlingsea, was given one star.
Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary
Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here