The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection conducted by the council.

There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.

5 - Hygiene standards are very good

4 – Hygiene standards are good

3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – Some improvement is necessary

1 – Major improvement is necessary

0 – Urgent improvement is required

Floral Days Cafe, at Hilltop Nurseries, in Clacton Road, Weeley, was given a five-star score.

Hygienic food handling: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Good

Morrisons Daily in Frinton Road, Holland-on-Sea, was given a four-star rating.

Hygienic food handling: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Generally satisfactory

Management of food safety: Very good

Covs Pie and Mash in Rosemary Road, Clacton, was rated four stars.

Hygienic food handling: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory

Reg's Fish and Chips in St Johns Road, Clacton, was given a three-star rating.

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Good

Waterside Fish and Chips in Waterside Cafe, Waterside, Brightlingsea, was given one star.

Hygienic food handling: Improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Improvement necessary

Management of food safety: Major improvement necessary