Walton and Frinton Yacht Club RYA training centre, in Mill Lane, has been awarded a gold award following assessments by qualified youth workers.

They spent time on the water and talking to the children who are taking part in regular sailing sessions.

The youngsters showed teamwork and independence while learning to sail in a safe environment with highly trained staff.

Crew - The young sailors (Image: Heidi Wright)

Training centre principal Heidi Wright said: “Receiving the gold award is a privilege.

"Our training centre has been recognised for something we all enjoy doing – seeing young people of all backgrounds find confidence through sailing.

“Our recent project, giving young people who without funding would not be able to access our sport the chance to progress to instructor level, is well underway. This is being supported by the Rebel Trust, through their bursary scheme.

“I am very proud of my instructor team, who provide excellent training to people of all abilities and ages, inclusive of any learning, social, emotional or mental health needs.

“We would like to thank everyone who has chosen to come sailing with us.

"We are looking forward to seeing many of you back on the water with us this year.”

Rear Commodore Simon Hipkin said: “We are proud that Walton and Frinton Yacht Club is one of the few organisations in north Essex to receive the gold award. Well done to Heidi and her team for all their hard work.”