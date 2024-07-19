Clacton ParkPlay, which is funded by the Essex County Council, is now up and running every Saturday, from 10.30am, at Rush Green Park, promising a morning packed with fun and activities for all ages and abilities.

Supported by The National Lottery and Sport England, ParkPlay offers two hours of play for the whole family to enjoy.

Sessions are run by the community for the community, and provide an opportunity for families to meet others, get active and enjoy a variety of games in a welcoming environment.

ParkPlay already has groups running in Harwich, Walton and Jaywick on Saturday mornings.

Hayley Chapman, of Active Essex, said: “We’re delighted that Clacton ParkPlay has now launched and families can enjoy two hours of free community play every Saturday.”

Across the UK, 50 different ParkPlays take place every weekend, attracting more than 7,000 participants, proving incredibly popular.

Around 80 per cent say ParkPlay has improved their mental wellbeing, and three quarters say the amount of activity they do as a family has increased.

The initiative started in 2021 to help communities get healthier and fitter through outdoor activities for the whole family.

Residents can register online to join their local groups or become a ParkPlay leader to lead game sessions.

To find your nearest ParkPlay, visit park-play.com.