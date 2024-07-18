The winner of the competition will be crowned at Clacton Shopping Village and will receive a cheque of £500 to go towards a good cause of their choice.

In the final round are Lisa Strong, who runs the Walton Feel Good Choir, Robert Keenan, who campaigns against knife crime, and Ellie Fraser, of the Tendring Primary Recycling Scheme.

The Walton Feel Good Choir was founded by professional singer and NHS occupational therapist Lisa, who has a keen interest in using music for health and has worked hard to create a well-being space in the community.

Robert Keenan founded Save a Life, Ditch the Knife in Clacton in 2019 to make the area safer for young people.

Over the past five years his work has been vital in raising awareness and supporting families, as well as providing bleed kits, and holding prevention workshops for high-risk youths.

Ellie Fraser runs the Tendring Primary Recycling Scheme, which aims to recycle materials which are more difficult to recycle.

The team has a base at Tendring Primary School where it runs a cash per kilogramme scheme, where waste sent for recycling generates money going to the school for much-needed resources.

Profiles of the finalists are available via the Clacton Shopping Village Facebook page, alongside details of how and where to vote.

Online polls close on July 19 and the winners will be crowned at a special ceremony on July 20.