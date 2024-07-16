A plane carrying the team landed at the Essex airport just before 2pm on Monday after their defeat to Spain on Sunday evening.

Leading the Three Lions squad and coaching staff off the plane was manager Gareth Southgate.

The players could be seen briefly as they left the plane and headed towards a private terminal.

Player - Ollie Watkins at Stansted Airport after the Euros finale (Image: SWNS)

Captain Harry Kane posted on X: "Heartbroken we couldn’t achieve what we worked so hard to. It was a long tough tournament and I’m so proud of the boys and staff for getting to the final.

"Ultimately we fell short of our target and will have to live with that but as we always do we will pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down and be ready to fight again in an England shirt.

"Thank you to all the fans that believed in us and supported us to the very end."

It comes as Gareth Southgate has stood down as England manager, saying it is time for a “new chapter” for the national team.

Midfielder - Conor Gallagher, one of England's centre midfielders, arrived with the squad (Image: SWNS)

He announced his decision to quit in a statement issued by the Football Association on Tuesday morning, following the team’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday night.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me and I have given it my all,” he said in a statement.

A fan welcomes England back home at Stansted Airport (Image: SWNS)

“But it’s time for change and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.”

Southgate took charge in 2016, following the team’s ignominious exit to Iceland in that summer’s Euros and the short-lived reign of Sam Allardyce.