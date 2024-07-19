Figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show 375,929 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (kt CO2e) were emitted across the UK in 2022.

This was the equivalent of 5.6 tonnes CO2e (t CO2e) per capita – a fall from 5.9 the year before and 6.2 in 2019, before the pandemic.

In Tendring there were 657.7 kt CO2e emitted, or 4.3 tonnes per person – down from 4.8 tonnes in 2021.

Nationally, transport was the biggest cause of emissions at 30 per cent. That was followed by domestic use at 22 per cent, and industry at 17 per cent.

Tendring's transport sector accounted for the biggest source of emissions, with 35 per cent of all greenhouse gases.

Claire Holland, environment spokesman for the Local Government Association, said councils can directly help reduce local emissions but need support from central government.

"As local leaders, only councils can lead targeted local climate action in our villages, towns and cities that hit net zero targets for half the costs and generate three times the returns," she said.

"To deliver this we need backing for local climate action to rapidly retrofit social and fuel poor homes, decarbonise transport, protect and grow biodiversity, and powers to roll out renewable energy schemes."