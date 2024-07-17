Clacton Pier is looking for technical staff to support its current team of 15 tradespeople such as engineers, arcade technicians, carpenters, plumbers and electricians.

There is now an opportunity for a mechanical engineer to work on maintenance on the pier.

A further opening is available for a maintenance manager at senior level to oversee all technical departments.

Both roles are offered as full-time positions.

Pier general manager Harry Peek said: “We are currently recruiting a number of other positions, some of which are summer-only, and that process is well underway.

“However, these are two specific jobs where we need to add to our permanent staff for a 364-day a year operation.

“They are both career opportunities with the chance for formal qualifications and training plans.”

Overall the pier is employing around 200 members of staff over the summer and about 150 for the rest of the year.

The attraction is also looking for an arcade assistant manager, a bar team leader, a rides and attractions team leader, an assistant rides’ manager and soft play assistant.

Anyone interested can get more information at www.clactonpier.co.uk/careers .