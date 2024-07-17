Clacton Seafront Gardens, Weeley Crematorium and Gardens, Cliff Park in Dovercourt and Frinton's Crescent Gardens have been told they have again been awarded the accolade.

Mick Barry, cabinet member for leisure at Tendring Council, which owns the parks, said the awards are testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams and volunteers who look after the green spaces.

“These gardens are wonderful places that both visitors and residents alike can enjoy and I’m delighted that Keep Britain Tidy has rewarded their efforts with these four prestigious Green Flags,” Mr Barry said.

“Clacton Seafront Gardens won its first Green Flag in 2009, with Frinton’s Crescent Gardens joining it in 2010, Weeley Crematorium’s grounds in 2013 and Cliff Park in 2016.

“To retain the awards yet again is a real testament to the council’s open spaces team as well as the dedicated volunteers who dig in to keep our gardens looking fantastic.

“Just last month pupils from St Philomena’s School and Frinton in Bloom volunteers joined our gardening teams to plant a whole host of vegetables and fruits, including runner beans, strawberries and peppers, in the Crescent Gardens in Frinton.

“Not only do our staff enjoy working with the children and volunteers, but their involvement is viewed favourably by the judges of awards, including the Green Flag.

“It is all about championing our local environment and helping people to take pride in where they live, as well as improving quality of life and attracting visitors and encouraging them to stay longer in our area.”

Awarded by Keep Britain Tidy, the Green Flag scheme assesses not only the visual aspects of a site, such as its beauty, horticulture and cleanliness, but also community involvement, access and management.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd, said: “The gardens are vital green spaces for communities in Tendring to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.

“We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.

“It is important that our free-to-use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”

Find out more about the Green Flag Awards at www.greenflagaward.org.