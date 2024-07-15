Padstow the cat was taken from his favourite hang-out spot in Old Ferry Road on July 8 and the awful ordeal was caught on neighbour Liz Delaney's cameras.

Frantic search parties and call-outs were made to ensure the safe return of the local celebrity cat, who often receives strokes and treats from Wivenhoe residents, but to no avail.

Saved - Padstow the cat in Wivenhoe (Image: Liz Delaney)

Luckily, the cat was found three miles away from home in the Hythe by an unsuspecting hero on Wednesday.

Conner Doherty, 31, is a big animal lover and owns three cats, Teddy, Tinkerbell and Tiny, as well as a dog named Tilly.

Conner has been out watching England's Euro match on Wednesday with his sister before his girlfriend, Laura, came to pick them up.

On the way back to Manningtree, the pair were in for a shock.

Heroes - Conner Delaney with Laura (Image: Conner Delaney)

Conner said: "We were going down Hawkins Road to get back to Manningtree and a cat ran straight in front of us.

"Laura carried on driving and then it clicked in my mind that that was the cat in the video and we needed to pull over.

"I said 'trust me that is the cat' and I literally opened up the car door pretty much as we were driving and the cat ran up to me."

Together - Conner with Padstow on Facetime with Conner's mum (Image: Conner Delaney)

Conner then sat on the side of the road stroking the cat assumed to be Padstow and compared him to the pictures.

After careful consideration, Conner confirmed the likeness and called up Padstow's owners.

Conner said: "I didn't want to get their hopes up but I said I think I have their cat and showed them on Facetime."

Luckily Naomi Winter, who owns the cat with Christian Winter, confirmed it was him and offered to come and collect him.

Saviours - Conner and Laura with two of their cats (Image: Conner Delaney)

Conner said: "I wanted to drop him back home.

"It was sort of meant to be."

The reunion between Padstow and his owners in Wivenhoe was emotional, Conner said.

He said: "It was lovely, but it was really upsetting as I was crying when I gave the cat back.

"If anything happened to my cats I'd be devastated, I know how much cats mean to people so glad she got him back.

"When Padstow was sat on my lap and we pulled up to Wivenhoe he poked his head up and knew where he was."