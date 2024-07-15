A person was left injured following a crash in Jaywick, which involved a bus and a car.
Emergency services attended an incident near the junction in Jaywick Lane and Rush Green Road earlier this morning.
A bus and a car collided, leaving one person with minor injuries.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were called to the scene of a collision involving a car and a bus in Rush Green Road, Jaywick, at about 8.50am today, Monday 15 July.
"At the scene we worked with fire and ambulance colleagues to make the scene safe and manage traffic before recovery vehicles removed the bus.
"One person, the driver of the car, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene."
The road was cleared at about 11.15am.
