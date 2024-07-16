The Reform UK leader and MP Nigel Farage said he will travel to the United States for the 2024 Republican National Convention as a “show of friendly solidarity” with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump was rushed off the stage during a rally in Pennsylvania after a man opened fire.

One member of the crowd was killed and two others wounded, as well as Trump, before Secret Service agents fatally shot the suspect.

The attack has left Mr Farage “very upset” but “not shocked”.

Mr Trump is expected to make a show of resilience after the assassination attempt (AP)

He told BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg: “I’m obviously pleased that my friend Donald has got away with it, only just, but he’s got away with it.

“But one person is dead. Two more are fighting for their lives in hospital so it’s an absolutely horrendous incident and yet somehow I’m not shocked by it.

“I’ve faced continual attacks for over a decade now because it’s me, no one cares – in fact, it’s even funny.

“One of the times, one of the many times, that I had a drink thrown at me, a comedian, so-called comedian, on a BBC show, says, ‘Well, why not battery acid?'”

Mr Farage said he “almost certainly would have been” at Saturday’s event if it was not for his win at the General Election.

He told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “It’s the convention next week and I have now decided I will fly out and see him next Thursday and listen to his acceptance speech.

“I will absolutely do that as a show of friendly solidarity. Donald Trump is not perfect, but some of the things that are allowed to be said about him are frankly appalling.”

He also voiced his own concerns over attacks on MPs, saying: “I find it astonishing that Members of Parliament can walk out across the square and get on the London Underground, I find it astonishing that, frankly, more MPs aren’t attacked.

“That is how unpleasant so much of the narrative is. It’s become deeply personal and I’m afraid – and a lot of the public hate this – but if you want people to stand for public office, we’re going to have to protect them properly.”