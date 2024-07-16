Jack Day, 26, from Basildon, and partner Erin Fortey, 20, found the object when they were walking on the beach.

Bomb - The bomb was used during WWII (Image: Peter Appleton)

Jack said: “Not even ten mins into our walk, my partner found this metal object.

"When I saw it, I said don't drop it, I had an idea on what it was and took it from her.

“I placed it back down on the beach and rang my dad who was in the military, and he said it looked like a two-inch mortar round and told me to call either the coastguard or police.

“We decided to call the police as we didn't really know what to do.”

Police told the couple to set up a perimeter around the area and keep other beachgoers away for safety.

Secured - The HM Coastguard and MOD staff detonated the bomb safely (Image: Charlie Inskip)

Jack said: “Annoyingly, it didn't stop a 40-50 year old man who was doing metal detecting and he was adamant it wasn't an explosive - he proceeded to hit the object with his metal spade.”

When the police arrived, he claims officers said there was nothing to be concerned about.

When Jack told them of his suspicions, he says he was “laughed at”.

Crater - The crater that was left after the detonation at the beach (Image: Jack Day)

He said: “The fact that the police didn't inform the coastguard or MoD is just mad. We spent the day trying to get it sorted. The last thing I wanted was it to go off and kill a kid or someone.”

Peter Appleton, 58, from Frinton, saw a report about the object posted on Facebook.

The militaria enthusiast also identified it as a two-inch mortar shell.

The next day, he went to the beach to see if it was still there.

He said: “I was interested to learn that the item had been dismissed as safe and left on the beach, despite protests from the original finder.

Couple - Jack Day and partner Erin Fortey found the mortar shell in Walton (Image: Jack Day)

“I have been collecting militaria for many years and recognised the item as a Second World War two-inch mortar.”

“Following a 20-minute search, I spotted the item laying in a rockpool and was able to identify it correctly.”

Expert - Peter Appleton is a keen collector of militaria and identified the two-inch mortar (Image: Peter Appleton)

Realising the potential danger, he informed the coastguard, which went to the scene.

“After further examination, the ordnance was reported to the bomb disposal team in Colchester," said Mr Appleton.

“The ordnance was made safe with a controlled explosion early on Sunday afternoon.”

A HM Coastguard spokesman confirmed the two reported incidents over the weekend.

He said: “At around 5.30pm on Saturday, July 13, HM Coastguard received a report of possible ordnance at Walton.

"Essex Police responded to the call and confirmed that the item was a bottle. No HM Coastguard teams were tasked.

“At around 8.17am on Sunday, July 14, HM Coastguard received report of ordnance at Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex. Walton and Clacton Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to respond, alongside Essex Police and an explosive ordnance disposal team, who detonated the object in situ.”

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to East Terrace in Walton on the Naze at around 2.30pm on Saturday, July 13, following reports of a suspicious item. Officers attended and the item was confirmed to be a bottle.”

The MOD has been approached for a comment.