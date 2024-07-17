Food and Drinks Festivals UK will be running the Clacton Food and Drink Festival over two days from July 20-21, from 10am until 5pm.

It will see almost 50 stalls, as well as entertainment, set up at the Holland-on-Sea football ground, in Dulwich Road.

Food and Drink Festivals UK also ran this year's Colchester Food and Drink Festival which attracted thousands of people.

And bosses hope the Clacton event will do just as well as residents enjoy the two-day celebration of food.

Organiser Karen Rowles said: "It's the first one we've held but it has been greatly received by social media.

"People can book their tickets via the foodanddrinkfestivalsuk.co.uk website and fingers crossed it's looking like it will be nice weather.

"We have got something for everyone with donkey rides, fairground rides, a fully stocked bar and music all day."



Click the image above for more local events (Image: Newsquest)

There will be some stalls in Clacton which were at the Colchester festival, as well as some new ones.

Karen said: "We did the Colchester Food and Drink Festival.

"This festival will be similar but also different because the Colchester one has over 150 stallholders, whereas we have 50.

"There will be familiar faces but also new ones and this is our first time at the Holland-on-Sea ground."

Tickets to the event are £6. Under-14s go free. For tickets, go to https://www.foodanddrinkfestivalsuk.co.uk/.