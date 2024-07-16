Maurice Clarke, from Clacton, will leap from a plane from more than two miles up in the sky for Dementia UK.

The 90-year-old will be carry the death-defying tandem skydive on August 31 at Beccles Airfield, with his family there to support him.

Brave - Maurice Clarke (Image: Ann Clarke)

Maurice said: "I'm actually feeling quite all right and relaxed about it.

"I've never done anything like it before - it's the first time.

"I'm more surprised with the amount of money I've raised so far - at the moment it's over £1,600."

All money raised will be going towards Dementia UK, a charity which is close to Maurice's heart after his siblings suffered from the illness.

Maurice said: "My brother passed away after suffering from dementia and my sister is in a home now, suffering from the same thing.

"I know quite a number of people who suffer from it."

Bond - Maurice with his family and ex-Arsenal footballer Alan Smith (Image: Ann Clarke)

The parachute jump will involve a briefing beforehand to make sure Maurice is safe when jumping.

He said: "What I've been told is that you have a half-hour training session beforehand. I will get there at half past eight in the morning but they can't say what time you're going to jump as you're governed by the weather conditions."

Amazing - Maurice in a suit (Image: Ann Clarke)

His family are both proud and scared about the challenge Maurice is set to face.

Ann Clarke, one of Maurice's daughters, said: "All of us have mixed emotions because we are frightened as he is doing the jump, but very proud of the reason he is doing it.

"We are all very proud of him and the whole family will be there on the day to cheer him on."

Dementia UK is a specialist dementia nursing charity which provides free, life-changing support and advice to anyone affected by dementia.

Admiral Nurses are a specialist part of the charity and help dementia patients in being more independent.

To donate to the fundraiser go to www.justgiving.com/page and search for 'Our 90 year old dad is doing a charity skydive for Dementia UK'.