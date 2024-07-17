A FREE water safety event is taking place in Walton next month to prepare families for spending time at the beach during summer.
Walton Community Forum will be gathering water safety experts on August 1 to answer any questions, advise people on safety and give away free items.
Essex Police Marine section, Essex Fire Brigade Road and Water Safety, HMS Coastguard, and Tendring Council beach patrol, beach wardens and community safety team members will all be in attendance.
The free event will take place in Walton High Street from 10am until 1pm.
