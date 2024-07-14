Organisers believe about 21,000 converged on Lawford House Park for the 107th edition of the event, which has run since 1899.

Many of the exhibits on show in the early days are similar to what visitors will have enjoyed this weekend, with animals and farm machinery once again forming the staple of the annual event.

Here are some of the pictures from the weekend so far.

Photos: Steve Brading

Young tractor driver Alfie Hales, aged two (Image: Steve Brading)

A cow finds the food supplies (Image: Steve Brading)

The Flyin' Ray display (Image: Steve Brading)

Nicola Goodwill with Dash the rat (Image: Steve Brading)

Essex Young farmers tractor pull, tug of war (Image: Steve Brading)

A girl takes a dog on an agility training course (Image: Steve Brading)

Many hands make light work as this car on show gets a polish (Image: Steve Brading)

A horse takes to the show ring (Image: Steve Brading)

Kim Shelley with a seven-month-old French Lop Rabbit (Image: Steve Brading)

Spokesman Tom Glover said: "The show was a resounding success and we’ve been thrilled by the turnout today.

"There was a special atmosphere on the show ground, made by the enthusiasm of the members of the public, all the exhibitors, and volunteers. The positive feedback we've received has been overwhelming.

"Coming to the Tendring Show and seeing the variety of activities, animals, and exhibits, you get a real sense of what this special area of the country has to offer and our vibrant local community.

"From the agricultural displays to the entertainment, animals, and food stalls, there's been something for everyone.

"The support from local businesses and sponsors has been incredible. And our team of over 200 volunteer stewards has worked tirelessly to ensure everything runs smoothly, and seeing the smiles on people's faces today makes all the work worthwhile.

"We're already looking forward to next year's show, and we're committed to making it even bigger and better, building on the success of today."