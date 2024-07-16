Tendring Technology College (TTC), which has sites in Frinton and Thorpe-le-Soken, is celebrating its latest Ofsted report where the school received a 'good' rating.

The academy is part of the AET network of schools and was praised for its significant improvements since the last inspection in 2021, which left it with an 'inadequate' rating.

The school was praised for its high standards, as somewhere students enjoy attending and as a productive environment.

School - Tendring Technology College in Rochford Way, Frinton (Image: Steve Brading)

Principal Tom Burt said: “We are all so pleased with this fantastic Ofsted report which notes the incredible change our school has gone through over the past few years.

“The school environment is totally transformed from the last time Ofsted came to inspect us.

“This is a wonderful school with such dedicated staff and enthusiastic and inspiring young people. It is a real joy to come to work every day and see such commitment to education from all members of the TTC community.

“I want to thank everyone who has been involved with our journey of improvement for their tireless efforts.

"I also want to thank our students and their families for all their support during this process as well as their ongoing support of our work.”

The report says sixth-form students speak highly of the school and the support they receive from staff.

The careers programme was a “real highlight”, with a range of information available at the school about prospects and students receiving increasing work experience options.

Celebration - TTC students and staff celebrated the new rating (Image: AET)

Students with special needs and disabilities are also well looked after, with support to learn effectively in the classroom.

Executive principal Michelle Hughes said: “I am so proud to see such a glowing report from Ofsted. Very well done Tom and the whole team at Tendring.

“Everyone has worked exceptionally hard and it’s so rewarding to see all their hard work reflected by the achievements of our fantastic students.”