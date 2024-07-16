GRATEFUL residents have praised the long-awaited resurfacing of a village High Street.
Thorpe-le-Soken High Street has undergone vital repairs after a resurfacing project was completed.
Villagers and those using the High Street for travelling had complained about the condition of the road for a long time and it took years of lobbying before Essex County Council sent a team to the village.
Councillor Daniel Land said he had put a lot of effort into sealing the deal with the county council as he knew how important the issue was to residents.
He said: “This is a real result - not only for Thorpe but other users of the road from the neighbouring villages and towns.
"Residents living on the road have long complained about noise and vibrations, including loss of sleep.
"This is a highlight of my political career to achieve such a milestone for my residents and I’ve had many people congratulate me on this achievement.”
Residents said they avoided the street prior to the work and were happy it does not feel like "being on a rollercoaster anymore”.
Mr Land said he hoped further road resurfacing projects, including in Weeley, will begin soon.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here