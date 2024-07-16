Thorpe-le-Soken High Street has undergone vital repairs after a resurfacing project was completed.

Villagers and those using the High Street for travelling had complained about the condition of the road for a long time and it took years of lobbying before Essex County Council sent a team to the village.

Councillor Daniel Land said he had put a lot of effort into sealing the deal with the county council as he knew how important the issue was to residents.

Highlight - Councillor Daniel Land called the success a highlight of his political career

He said: “This is a real result - not only for Thorpe but other users of the road from the neighbouring villages and towns.

"Residents living on the road have long complained about noise and vibrations, including loss of sleep.

"This is a highlight of my political career to achieve such a milestone for my residents and I’ve had many people congratulate me on this achievement.”

Residents said they avoided the street prior to the work and were happy it does not feel like "being on a rollercoaster anymore”.

Mr Land said he hoped further road resurfacing projects, including in Weeley, will begin soon.