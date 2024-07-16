The much-loved venue was once again rated as excellent by hundreds of visitors over the past year, leading to the recognition from the international review website.

It is the ninth consecutive Travellers’ Choice award for the Tendring Council-run theatre.

Council leisure boss Mick Barry said: “The Princes Theatre is a real treasure at the heart of Clacton Town Hall and hosts not only wonderful shows, but our council meetings and other large public events.

“Behind all the glitz and glamour of the theatre, our dedicated staff work hard backstage to keep the on-stage magic alive.

“I am delighted this has been recognised by hundreds of visitors who took the time to leave positive feedback and rated the theatre as excellent.

“Following reviews from millions of Tripadvisor travellers, this award recognises the Princes Theatre as being in the top ten per cent of attractions worldwide.

“It is a fantastic venue and our residents are rightly proud of it.

“My thanks go to the theatre staff who work hard to put on events and shows for everyone to enjoy.”

Tripadvisor said the award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review over a 12-month period.

Spokesman John Boris said: “Congratulations to the Princes Theatre on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024.

“Travellers’ Choice honours businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

“This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience.”

Opened in 1931, the purpose-built theatre sits inside the Grade II listed Clacton Town Hall.

It was designed in 1926 by architect Sir Brumwell Thomas and was officially opened by Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught - the third son of Queen Victoria.

The venue now stages shows, weddings, seminars, exhibitions, meetings and even professional boxing.

To see what’s on at the Princes Theatre visit princestheatre.co.uk.