The winner of our 'Your Favourite Pub' award 2024 has been revealed as The Tudor Bar, in St Osyth.

Members of the public were asked to vote for their favourite pub throughout north and mid Essex.

Harry Parrish, the owner, said: "I am particularly proud to have won again this year, the Tudor bar has gone from strength to strength over the last three years, now that our refit is complete, we are able to offer a fantastic experience for our customers.

"This wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of our fabulous team, nothing is too much trouble for them, they really are a cut above the rest!

"We are always looking to improve on our service and performance, and I am excited to see where we go from here.

"Lastly, none of this would be possible without the support of our wonderful customers and I would like to thank each and every one of them personally."

The runners-up were The Ship Inn, in Great Holland; Maybush Inn, in Harwich; The Three Pigeons, Halstead; The Plough, Great Bentley; and The Tudor Bar, St Osyth.