This morning a couple living in St Osyth woke up with neighbours informing them of the strange situation - a seagull dangling from their TV aerial.

The woman, 67, who asked to remain anonymous, explained what happened.

Stuck - the seagull hanging off the TV aerial (Image: Anonymous)

She said: "We were woken in the early hours by a banging noise - we had no idea what it was.

"We were unable to see where exactly the noise was coming from and thought the aerial had come loose and was flapping around.

"At first light, we were alerted by neighbours that a baby seagull was trapped on our TV aerial and was just hanging.

"They tried to source various ways of a rescue for the baby but to no avail.

"I then proceeded to scroll the internet for ways to contact an emergency rescue centre but unfortunately could not find anywhere that was a 24-hour emergency so my husband and I made the decision to contact the emergency services."

Heights - a fireman up a ladder (Image: Anonymous)

Firefighters arrived quickly to rescue the seagull.

The bird was taken to a rescue centre for a check-up.

The relieved woman said: "The Essex Fire and Rescue centre was amazing and sent an assessment officer from the fire service who was here within ten minutes and then alerted the fire rescue team straight away and they arrived within five minutes and rescued the poor bird.

"The baby seagull was successfully rescued and safely placed in a blanket inside an appropriate box and taken down to an animal sanctuary in Manningtree by my very caring and wildlife enthusiast next-door neighbour."

Work - firemen moving bins so they can place a ladder (Image: Anonymous) She continued: "The situation, as you can imagine, caused a lot of interest from neighbours and families going to the local school, and in true St Osyth community style everyone was on hand to offer their help.

"The whole situation was handled very promptly and safely by Essex Fire and Rescue Service who deserve a huge thank you.

"My husband and I were glad we could initiate this rescue and were thankful for our terrific and caring neighbours."

An Essex Fire Service spokesman said: "Firefighters were called to Norman Close, St Osyth at 7.28am this morning.

"On arrival, crews confirmed it was a seagull trapped in an aerial. Firefighters freed the seagull by 8.37am, as it was uninjured they released it on the beach."