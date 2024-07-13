The Clacton Mega Funday is set to be held at its usual spot at the late-riser car boot sale site in London Road, Clacton.

Bungees, pony rides, toy stalls, face painting, a large food court and many other activities will be available on August 8.

Michelle Allwright, the organiser of the event, said: "It’s a fabulous day out and also attracts people to Clacton.

"We support local charity stalls and also have the committee from Clacton Carnival to promote carnival week."

Despite the increase in size, Michelle strives to keep the cost of entry to the event low.

Michelle said: "Clacton Mega Funday has been running for many years attracting hundreds of children to spend a fabulous family day all for £5 each child.

"Since we started we have never increased the price as I know with children myself it’s nice to go for a day out on a small budget.

"Obviously, we have a food court but families are also welcome to bring a picnic, blanket and chairs. My aim is to ensure families have a brilliant fun day out."

Entry wristbands cost £5 and grant children unlimited usage of the inflatables.

The action takes place from 11am to 5pm, with wristbands for children available on the day and adults entering for free.