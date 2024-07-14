Family-owned housebuilder City and Country has bought a new parcel of land linked to its sold-out St Osyth Priory development.

The new 30-acre site, Priory Fields, comes with planning permission to build a total of 190 homes with a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses.

City and Country says its plans include extensive landscaping and green open spaces.

The developer has also applied to add 37 homes next to the agreed scheme, with planners at Tendring Council set to debate the proposals.

Marco Sidoli, regional development director East at City and Country, said: “We are delighted to be building in such a popular location as St Osyth, especially after the success of our previous development, St Osyth Priory.

“We hope to work closely with the local community and create a desirable new collection of homes for the village to meet local housing needs and attract more families and young first-time buyers to the area.”

Construction of the development is expected to start this winter.

Land and property director Simon Marner said: “This is the fourth site we have secured in 2024 and forms part of our overall expansion strategy.

“Our aim is to purchase sites in the most attractive and desirable locations where we can provide exceptional new homes and a lifestyle that will appeal to a wide range of customers.

“We believe that Priory Fields, St Osyth, fulfils those requirements. We are continuing to seek new land opportunities both in Essex and surrounding counties as well as in London and the south and south-west.”