Elspeth Knott, 74, is from Little Bromley, and says her street would be affected by the underground cables instead of overhead pylons.

Ms Knott said living in a quiet rural area, it would now be “three to four years” of haulage users being outside her house “starting at seven o’clock in the morning, seven at night finish, six days a week".

Widening - Little Bromley resident Elspeth Knott said the Bentley Road would need to be widened which is estimated to take six to 9 months (Image: Submitted)

Ms Knott said: “They are saying they need to do this to ‘feed’ and provide for the nation, but they are destroying good agricultural farm land here.

“Labour is definitely for it. Here the Conservatives, especially Bernard Jenkin, are against it.”

She added: “I don’t think the residents in Clacton and Tendring realise how much it will impact the road network.”

Protected - Pam Cox, the MP for Colchester, said she was glad the Dedham Vale area of Outstanding Natural Beauty was protected (Image: Colchester Labour)

Pam Cox, Labour MP for Colchester, said: ﻿“I will continue to talk to the National Grid about their plans and the costs of the various options for electricity transmission in this region.

“I’m very pleased that, under the current plans, the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty has been protected.

"As a country, we need to power up our economy with clean and cheaper energy, cut carbon emissions as quickly as possible while minimising the impact upon local communities."

A spokesman for National Grid said: “Norwich to Tilbury is needed urgently to connect new green energy to the grid to ensure homes and businesses in Essex and across the country can benefit from more affordable, cleaner electricity.

Crucial - Sir Bernard Jenkin, the MP for Harwich and North Essex, said the pylon campaign made the difference to his narrow election win this month (Image: Steve Brading)

“We look to minimise the effects of construction across all our projects where we can, including traffic and noise and working in normal daytime hours. The proposals for our current consultation include construction and traffic management plans.”

The spokesman said people are encouraged to share their views through the public consultation which closes on July 26 and is available at nationalgrid.com/norwich-to-tilbury.