Stephen Armson punched his then partner in the face and smashed her phone at her Clacton home on August 13 last year.

When she tried to defend herself, he threw here across the room, causing her to smack her head and seek medical treatment the following day.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard on Thursday how the woman then tried to get Armson to leave by grabbing his clothes and belongings and throwing them down a flight of stairs.

Court – Stephen Armson was sentenced on four separate counts at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

Armson, 44, reacted by dragging his victim into her daughter’s bedroom and putting her in a headlock, causing her to pass out.

David Ryan, prosecuting, told the court how the victim thought she was going to die.

He said: “She felt she was going to die and she recalls closing her eyes, thinking ‘this is it’.

“She thinks she may have passed out as she remembers opening her eyes.

"She used all her strength to try and fight back, and it being a fight or flight moment.

“She remembers punching him in the face thinking she had nothing left to lose.”

After the incident, Armson stayed at her address and ate a pie and a burger “as if nothing had happened”.

When the victim threw the food out of the window in another attempt to get him to leave, he told her he would go in the morning.

Armson then called his ex-partner, who he was banned from contacting due to a restraining order, and made his way to her house with a hold-all full of clothes.

His victim later called the police who arrested the defendant on August 21.

Abuse – Stephen Armson breached a restraining order when he went round to his ex-partner's house after assaulting a woman (Image: Newsquest)

Armson, of Beach Road, Clacton, initially denied strangulation, criminal damage, assault, and breaching a non-molestation order, but later admitted the charges.

His Honour Judge Alexander Mills sentenced Armson to two years and ten months in prison.

The judge said Armson had caused his victim "enormous distress", and passed restraining orders preventing Armson from contacting the two women.

