ADULT Community Learning Essex has honoured its Clacton-based students with top accolades at an awards ceremony.
The adult education provider rewards the significant accomplishments and contributions made throughout the academic year.
More than 40 awards were presented during a ceremony in Chelmsford to learners, staff and apprentices.
Among the award recipients was Claire Fletcher, who won the ‘Going the Extra Mile’ award - a tribute to those who have committed an impressive amount of effort into their work.
Claire said: "I was absolutely gobsmacked when I found out I’d been nominated for an award, but very proud.
"I was born partially deaf and didn’t get the right support at school.
"I’ve always struggled with maths and had never passed a maths exam before coming to ACL.
"With the help of my tutors, I passed my Level 1 maths.
"I’m now doing my Level 2, which I need to go on to university - I want to study to become a midwife.”
Kiera Pickering, another Clacton-based student, was given the ‘Outstanding Achievement’ award for her diligent work on her GCSE English course.
She said: "To find out I was nominated and won an award was a nice surprise.
"It’s nice to know that somebody’s noticed how hard you’ve worked."
Gary Starkings was recognised with a ‘Lifelong Learning’ award.
He said: "I was totally surprised. To be nominated was great and to win an award was even greater.
"I’ve been very nervous over the last few years but ACL has given me the drive to get up and go to the course and I now volunteer one day a week.
"It’s a means of getting back into work and I feel more confident now."
ACL Essex principal Lisa Jarentowski said: "It’s a pleasure to hand out these awards to our exceptional learners, staff and partners.
"It's amazing to see all the incredible accomplishments they've achieved this year.
"It's truly rewarding to acknowledge their hard work and success.
"Well done to everyone who received an award this year."
For information on courses, visit aclessex.com.
