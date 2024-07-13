The National Muddy Awards in association with Tide, a financial platform for small and midsize enterprises, has picked 105 independent businesses as worthy to be on the “national stage”.

Muddy Stiletto’s is a website and business aimed to help people find fun things to do in their local area, chose the finalists for its annual Muddy Awards out the 28 counties it covers.

One winner per category were also crowned this week which include

Here are the four Essex finalists from the National Muddy Awards 2024



TEMPRD Chocolate – Heybridge, Maldon

Variety - There are currently 16 TEMPRD chocolate flavours (Image: TEMPRD chocolate)

A finalist in the local food and drink producer category, ‘TEMPRD Chocolate’ has sixteen unique flavours of chocolate slabs.

Their chocolate is created using sustainably sourced coco, is available to buy on their website, and the company is also working towards being plastic free.

The independent business is on Paramio Goldhanger Road in Heybridge with bars coming in ‘large and square’ sizes.

Evelyn Rose Floristry – Halstead

Events - Evelyn Rose Floristry at Suffolk Barn (Image: Submitted)

Next on the list, in the florist category, is Evelyn Rose Floristry which can be found on Wethersfield Road in Sible Hedingham.

This is an exclusive wedding and events Florist covering the Essex and Suffolk border as well as further afield if needed.

The florist also offers bespoke corporate packages which can be delivered directly to offices.



CHOPP - Southend on Sea

Products - Chopp's own 'Illuminating Oil' (Image: CHOPP)

A finalist in the hair salon category, CHOPP on The Ridgeway in Westcliff-On-Sea meaning you can get your hair cut while being directly opposite the beach .

With entry-level stylists as well as more seasoned professionals, the salon has a range of prices and has haircuts for men.

The salon was also named the Best Hair Salon in Essex by Muddy Stilettos this May, and also sells products such as ‘Chopp soap bars’.

The Little Dining Club – Southend

Fun - The Little Dining Club has furniture and party packages, with a 5-week 'last minute' window for events (Image: Submitted)

Finally, in the children’s business category, is 'The Little Dining Club' which creates "special and practical" places for children’s parties.

Founded by an ex-primary school teacher, this service covers all of Essex and provides furniture hire, party kits, and event planning.

In 2023, The Little Dining Club avoided 2364 single-use items at parties through its reusable packages.