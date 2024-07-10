The Moon and Starfish pub in Marine Parade East was awarded a five-star rating by Tendring Council’s Scores on the Doors programme.

It had previously been named by The Express as the national chain’s worst pub, with views taken from TripAdvisor.

According to the chain’s bosses, the Moon and Starfish does better than some others on the popular review website.

Pub manager, Peter Campbell, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”

Inspectors at Scores on the Doors judge hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, takeaways and clubs across the borough.

The rating reflects how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria, namely hygiene, structural and confidence management.