The multi-million-pound project aims to rejuvenate a "tired" part of the town centre.

Last year, nearly £20 million was allocated to Tendring Council for the scheme, with support from Essex County Council.

The funding, provided by the Government, would be used to design a new community space and build new homes.

Essex County Council will manage a project to build a multi-storey building on the existing Clacton library site.

The building would house a new library, adult community learning centre, local registration services, and also provide accommodation for Essex University’s new Centre for Coastal Communities.

Another part of the project is the neighbouring Carnarvon Terrace, where plans for 28 new homes are included.

This project, to be supervised by Tendring Council, follows the demolition of the Carnarvon House office block on Carnarvon Road in 2023.

The existing High Street car park will also receive upgrades.

New "creative workspaces" are planned with the creation of a mixed-use civic and community space, which will be next to the new building replacing the current library.

Residents can take part in two consultations on the Clacton library redevelopment and Carnarvon Terrace scheme.

County councillor Lee Scott said: "We are delighted to start this consultation.

"It is an opportunity for us to hear directly from those who will be using the new facilities of this project."

Tendring district councillor Ivan Henderson added: "The Clacton Civic Quarter project is very exciting and has the potential to raise aspirations and create opportunities for generations to come – alongside regenerating a tired part of the town centre."

Both councils are hosting a walk-in consultation at ACL Clacton on Saturday, July 20, from 10am to 4pm.

This event offers the opportunity to discuss project details, view designs, and put questions to the project team.

The consultations began yesterday (July 10) and run until Wednesday, August 7.

Residents can visit clactonlibrary.co.uk or tendringdc.gov.uk/consultations for more information and to share their opinions.