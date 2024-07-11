A very small common speal pup was rescued in Walton with the pup being less than a week old and only weighing 8kg, or 17 and half lbs.

The seal pup was separated from its mother who was nowhere to be seen when a kind-hearted member of the public had picked up the seal.

However, Neil Marples, from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), said that people should not pick up seals as the mother may be nearby.

He said: “Mother seals are also normally very aggressive and will bite to protect themselves.

“So, also please keep dogs away from them as they have nasty bugs in their mouths.”

There was no sign of the “mum seal” nearby and the seal pup was looking very poorly so it was assessed before being lifted by medics from the BDMLR and the South Essex Wildlife Rescue Hospital.

The seal pup has now been assessed by a vet and is receiving treatment.

If you see a seal and are concerned please call BDMLR on 01825765546 and a local trained medic will come out to asses it.