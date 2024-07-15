Tendring Specialist Stroke Service has been restoring and refurbishing its centre in Frinton Road, Clacton, and ensuring the building and rehab services are fit for purpose thanks to fundraising from the community.

Last weekend, the centre's back doors were kicked in and thousands of pounds of damage was caused inside.

Charity CEO Indi Allen said: “We are angered by this mindless attack on stroke patients. Our charity is here to support people to rebuild their lives following a stroke.

"The people who undertake violent attacks on buildings and our charity do not fully understand the meaning of community and the care that our team offers.

"We will rebuild the damage done and continue our work, regardless of this hateful act.”

The charity has supported hundreds of patients who have suffered strokes.

It helps people with rehabilitation, gaining confidence, building strength, accessing counsellors, physio support and nursing.

Indi is running the Clacton half marathon in August to raise funds for the Stroke Charity. If you would like to donate to the work of the charity, visit www.tendringstroke.org.uk.