The order prohibits waiting, loading and stopping, and on-street parking places in the district.

It revokes two resident permit holders at the north end of Vicarage Lane, Walton.

It also introduces ‘no waiting and no loading at any time’ restrictions at the north end of Vicarage Lane, Walton.

There is a 'no stopping at any time' restriction or 82 metres within Brindley Road, Clacton, at the junction of B1369 (Old Road) and Cotswold Road, Clacton and on Old Ipswich Road (Ardleigh) from the A12 southbound exit north of Harts lane for 328 metres to the south on both sides of the carriageway.

There is also ‘no waiting at any time’ restrictions on the east side of Golf Green Road, Jaywick, for 99 metres and on the west side for 38 metres, and at the junction of Louise Close and Naze Park Road, Walton.

This order for all of the above will come into operation on August 5, 2024.

Elsewhere in the county, various roads are set to close.

Pork Lane, Great Holland/Thorpe-le-Stoken, will be closed from the junction with Thorpe Road to the junction with Kirby Road from August 5 for five days for carriageway patching works.

Queensway, Holland-on-Sea, will be partially closed from August 5 for three days, while new connection works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Mill Road, Maldon, will be closed from its junction with Wants Road to its junction with Park Drive, and from its junction with Church Street to its junction with Park Drive, from August 5 for 63 days whole mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Landford Road/Holloway Road, will be closed from the junctions with Heybridge Street Roundabout to the junctions with Langford Road Roundabout, and A414 Maldon Road will be temporarily closed from its junction with Rectory Lane to both of its junctions with Oak Corner.

A temporary ‘no waiting, no loading, no stopping’ restriction will also be in place on both sides of the carriageway.

The roads will be closed to facilitate each phase of works and then re-opened to the public, with signposted diversions.

The works will take place within an 18-month period from July 4.

Bromley Road, Chequers Road, Grange Road, Pedler’s Corner and School Lane, Lawford/ Mistley will see temporary one-way and no entry restrictions for the Tending Hundred Show on July 13 between 7am and 7.30pm.

Ashley Road, Dovercourt, will be closed for 45m in an easterly direction for three days from July 22, while meter replacement works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

Bennetts Road, Little Maplestead, will be closed from its junction with Oak Road to its junction with Daynes Hall from August 8 for five days, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Colne Park Road, Colne Engaine, will be closed in a south easterly direction from the junction with Mill Lane, and a temporary ‘no waiting, no loading, and no stopping’ restriction will be in place for the duration of the closure.

The closure will commence on August 5 for five days while drainage works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Overhall Hill, Colne Engaine will be closed from July 22 for three days while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Coach Road, Great Horkesley, will be closed from its junction with Old House Road for 50m from August 7 for three days, while pipe repair works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Lodge Lane, Ardleigh, will be closed form its junction with Wick Lane to its junction with Crown Lane North, for three days from August 5, while carriage way patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Kelvedon Road, Tiptree, will be closed from its junction with Oak Road from July 24, for 39 days, while new connection works are undertaken by Gas Transportation Company.

Plough Road, Great Bently, will be closed from its junction with New Cut to its junction with Station road for 12 days from July 22, while new fire main connection works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

West End Road, Tiptree, will be closed from the junction of Priory Road for five days from July 22, while new supply installation works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.